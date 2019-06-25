Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Macatawa Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Macatawa Bank will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other news, VP Jill A. Walcott sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $43,176.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,416 shares in the company, valued at $775,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,960 shares in the company, valued at $712,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,100 shares of company stock worth $218,589. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 113.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 617.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

