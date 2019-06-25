Linde (ETR:LIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LIN. Independent Research set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nord/LB restated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €199.53 ($232.02).

ETR:LIN opened at €178.65 ($207.73) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €169.47. Linde has a 1 year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 1 year high of €191.80 ($223.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

