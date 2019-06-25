Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.60 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In other Liberty Global news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 20,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $528,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $50,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,534.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,133,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 160,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 140.3% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 179,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 104,538 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Liberty Global by 81.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.