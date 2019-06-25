Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.60 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
In other Liberty Global news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 20,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $528,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $50,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,534.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.
Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.