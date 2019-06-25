LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LHC Group, Inc. is the preferred post-acute care partner for hospitals, physicians and families nationwide. From home health and hospice care to long-term acute care and community-based services, LHC delivers high-quality, cost-effective care that empowers patients to manage their health at home. Hospitals and health systems around the country have partnered with LHC Group to deliver patient-centered care in the home. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LHCG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.42.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.84 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $502.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.16 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 11,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $1,257,857.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,961.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Indest sold 30,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $3,471,386.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,991 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,055. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 790.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1,045.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

