Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

KOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 101,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,699. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $574.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. Koppers has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $40.05.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.87 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $69,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $355,461 and have sold 39,706 shares valued at $1,181,189. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Koppers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 288,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 108,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

