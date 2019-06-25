KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.30. KKR & Co Inc reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co Inc.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.51 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,541.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $28.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

