Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

NYSE KRG opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,850.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

