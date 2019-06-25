Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$42.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.08.

TSE:KL opened at C$56.68 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.42 and a 52 week high of C$56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$405.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$385.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

