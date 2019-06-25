Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinross Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.77.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE:KGC opened at $3.95 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of -0.13.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $786.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,496,343 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,050,000 after acquiring an additional 411,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 11,207.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,736,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,488 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 14,033,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 146,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.