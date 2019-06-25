KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.05.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.
NYSE:KBH traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,307. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. KB Home has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $28.26.
In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 68,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,782,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,969,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 183,257 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $4,656,560.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,846,478.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 983,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,916 over the last 90 days. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in KB Home by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in KB Home by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KB Home by 1,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 636,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in KB Home by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
