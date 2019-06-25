KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

NYSE:KBH traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,307. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. KB Home has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 68,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,782,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,969,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 183,257 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $4,656,560.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,846,478.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 983,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,916 over the last 90 days. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in KB Home by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in KB Home by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KB Home by 1,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 636,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in KB Home by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

