Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Linde to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised shares of Linde to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linde from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.14.

Linde stock opened at $203.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $204.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,773 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,438,082.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,397 shares of company stock worth $26,329,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

