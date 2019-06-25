Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $27.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.28.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 891,250 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.05% of Interpace Diagnostics Group worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

