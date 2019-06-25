IMI’s (IMI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMI. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IMI from GBX 990 ($12.94) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,078.33 ($14.09).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 964.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57).

In other IMI news, insider Daniel Shook sold 10,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 942 ($12.31), for a total value of £96,413.70 ($125,981.58). Insiders have bought 39 shares of company stock worth $38,428 in the last ninety days.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.