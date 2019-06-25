Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $714.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.12. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $55,195.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 253,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1,727.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 445.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.