Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

HCLP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. AltaCorp Capital raised Hi-Crush Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other Hi-Crush Partners news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 122,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,168.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura C. Fulton bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,010.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hi-Crush Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $4,533,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners during the first quarter valued at about $570,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 104.2% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners stock remained flat at $$2.30 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 569,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hi-Crush Partners has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $232.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush Partners will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

