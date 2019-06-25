HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives €76.83 Average PT from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €76.83 ($89.34).

HEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of ETR HEI traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €70.24 ($81.67). 897,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 1 year high of €76.88 ($89.40). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.77.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

