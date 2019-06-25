Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $44.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,242,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,687,839. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20. Halliburton has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Halliburton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Halliburton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,980 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,166 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

