Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $360.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.60. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $135,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

