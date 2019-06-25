Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $360.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.60. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.66.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $135,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
