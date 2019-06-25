Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 662.82 ($8.66).

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 699.80 ($9.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.92. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 727.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

