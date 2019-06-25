Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on July 8th

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of KRMA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.86. 2,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,607. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.