Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GBLI opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Global Indemnity has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.04.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $140.19 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 338,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 658.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

