Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of GILT opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.11 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 921,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 370,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,107,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 414,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 84,992 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 176,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 707,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

