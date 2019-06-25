FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
FUPBY opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.93.
FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR Company Profile
