First National Financial Corp (FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on July 15th

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Shares of First National Financial stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,865.68, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$25.38 and a 52 week high of C$32.51.
First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$286.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,694.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,957,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,472,172.88.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.
