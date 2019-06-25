First National Financial Corp (FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on July 15th

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of First National Financial stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,865.68, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$25.38 and a 52 week high of C$32.51.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$286.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of First National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,694.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,957,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,472,172.88.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

