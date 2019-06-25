First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FBNC. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.40.

FBNC opened at $36.00 on Friday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $80,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,855. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,296,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after buying an additional 239,475 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after buying an additional 152,422 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 317,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 600,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 79,910 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1,440.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 79,110 shares during the period. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

