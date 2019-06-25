Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Head-To-Head Review

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exelixis and Tenax Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $853.83 million 7.33 $690.07 million $1.43 14.50 Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.81 million ($9.04) -0.14

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Tenax Therapeutics. Tenax Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Exelixis and Tenax Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 4 4 0 2.50 Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exelixis presently has a consensus price target of $29.29, indicating a potential upside of 41.20%. Given Exelixis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exelixis is more favorable than Tenax Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Exelixis has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Exelixis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Tenax Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 75.97% 37.21% 33.14% Tenax Therapeutics N/A -175.30% -156.52%

Summary

Exelixis beats Tenax Therapeutics on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck, Invenra, Inc., StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

