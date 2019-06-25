Exane BNP Paribas Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $146.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $121.85 and a 52-week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.50%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,361,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

