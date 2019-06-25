Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sandler O’Neill set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $884,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

