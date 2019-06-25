Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Docusign reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 11,579 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $615,076.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 10,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $548,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Docusign by 226.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60. Docusign has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $68.35.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

