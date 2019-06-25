Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DE. UBS Group started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Deere & Company from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $166.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.17.

DE opened at $166.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.21. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

