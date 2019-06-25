David E. De Witt Sells 10,000 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director David E. De Witt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,821,108.25.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$7.65 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 201.32.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$24.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.