Cybg (LON:CYBG) Price Target Raised to GBX 210 at Barclays

Cybg (LON:CYBG) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYBG. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price (down previously from GBX 280 ($3.66)) on shares of Cybg in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Cybg in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target (up previously from GBX 188 ($2.46)) on shares of Cybg in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Cybg in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Cybg to a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 236.85 ($3.09).

Shares of CYBG stock opened at GBX 192.20 ($2.51) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.01. Cybg has a 1 year low of GBX 172.10 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 367 ($4.80). The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -27.07.

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

