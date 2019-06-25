Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CRWS opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $21.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Crafts will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Crown Crafts by 3.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 813,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crown Crafts by 375.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 154,318 shares during the period. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.