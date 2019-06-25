Critical Comparison: Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) & RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (NYSE:RDEIY)

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextera Energy Partners 12.24% 2.17% 1.05% RED ELECTRICA C/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nextera Energy Partners pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nextera Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Nextera Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nextera Energy Partners and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextera Energy Partners 0 5 5 0 2.50 RED ELECTRICA C/ADR 4 2 0 0 1.33

Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $48.44, indicating a potential downside of 3.93%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextera Energy Partners $771.00 million 3.67 $192.00 million $2.91 17.33 RED ELECTRICA C/ADR $2.19 billion 5.45 N/A N/A N/A

Nextera Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nextera Energy Partners beats RED ELECTRICA C/ADR on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity. The company also provides consultancy, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. was founded in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

