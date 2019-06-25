Cowen Analysts Give Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) a $24.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $24.00 target price on Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.17.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 1.26. Redfin has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $67,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $292,259.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,818. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth $1,994,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 58,302 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth $3,750,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Redfin by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.