Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Consol Energy posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.42. Consol Energy had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Consol Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the first quarter worth $1,257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 96.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 107,475 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CEIX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,936. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $752.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

