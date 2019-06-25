Comparing Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) & ESSA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ESSA)

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Home Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ESSA Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

This table compares Home Financial Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A $160,000.00 N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp $72.32 million 2.42 $6.53 million N/A N/A

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Home Financial Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp 15.62% 6.48% 0.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 93.4% of Home Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Home Financial Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ESSA Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Home Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESSA Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats Home Financial Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Financial Bancorp

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers fixed-rate certificates of deposit, NOW and other transaction accounts, and savings and checking accounts; and consumer, residential, multi-family, farm, and commercial real estate loans, as well as non-residential loans. It serves customers through its main office in Spencer and its branch office in Cloverdale. Home Financial Bancorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Spencer, Indiana.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one- to four-family residential real estate property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 22 full-service banking offices, including 7 offices in Monroe County, 3 offices in Lehigh County, 6 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

