Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Clean Energy Fuels’ earnings. Clean Energy Fuels reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Energy Fuels.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 658.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $523.90 million, a PE ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 2.04.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

