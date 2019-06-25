Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

TSE:CIA opened at C$2.83 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$0.89 and a 1 year high of C$3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

