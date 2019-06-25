Centuria Metropolitan REIT (CMA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on August 9th

Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

CMA stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching A$2.89 ($2.05). 1,186,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$2.67. Centuria Metropolitan REIT has a 1-year low of A$2.29 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of A$2.93 ($2.07). The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18.

Centuria Metropolitan REIT Company Profile

Centuria Property Funds Limited (CPFL) is the Responsible Entity for the ASX listed Centuria Metropolitan REIT (CMA). CMA is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. CMA owns a portfolio of 20 high quality metropolitan office assets with a portfolio value of around $1.4 billion.

