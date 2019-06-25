Centuria Metropolitan REIT (CMA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on August 9th

Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
CMA stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching A$2.89 ($2.05). 1,186,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$2.67. Centuria Metropolitan REIT has a 1-year low of A$2.29 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of A$2.93 ($2.07). The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18.
Centuria Metropolitan REIT Company Profile
