Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CFFN opened at $13.25 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,147.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,385,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $260,320,000 after acquiring an additional 203,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,368,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,150,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after acquiring an additional 223,038 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,412,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 299,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 127,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

