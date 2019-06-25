Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $52.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

BRKR opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69. Bruker has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $49.88.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $16,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,867,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $57,419.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $451,791.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 801,374 shares of company stock valued at $33,241,419. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

