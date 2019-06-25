Brokerages Set Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) PT at $56.44

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE:SPB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.96. 455,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $92.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $906.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 14.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,895,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,511,000 after acquiring an additional 986,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,278,000 after acquiring an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,068,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,152,000 after acquiring an additional 126,644 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 745,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,500,000 after acquiring an additional 179,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 29.2% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 637,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,933,000 after acquiring an additional 144,053 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

