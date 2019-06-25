Brokerages Set Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) PT at $36.56

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on NAV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Navistar International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.08 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NAV stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.20. Navistar International has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $44.34.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navistar International will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Navistar International by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Navistar International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

