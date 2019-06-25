Brokerages Set MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Price Target at $39.60

Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $36.00 price objective on MEDNAX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in MEDNAX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,282,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,464,000 after purchasing an additional 314,415 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 851,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.53. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.35 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

