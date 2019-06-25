Brokerages Set Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target at $66.25

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MANT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mantech International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

MANT traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,078. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74. Mantech International has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 12,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $249,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 3,436.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

