Brokerages Set Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) PT at $294.00

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 294 ($3.84).

A number of analysts have issued reports on IWG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of IWG to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 328 ($4.29) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Mark Dixon purchased 207,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £701,862.21 ($917,107.29). Insiders acquired 500,401 shares of company stock valued at $168,170,327 over the last quarter.

LON IWG traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 340.30 ($4.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 29.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 338.87. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 360.30 ($4.71).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

