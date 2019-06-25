Brokerages Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) PT at $43.25

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $123,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,070,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,218,080,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 58,780,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,859,000 after buying an additional 2,480,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,979,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,298,000 after buying an additional 1,509,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,393,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,645,000 after buying an additional 382,694 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,348,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,384,000 after purchasing an additional 292,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

