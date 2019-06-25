Brokerages Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Post $1.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.13. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.64 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

In other MKS Instruments news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $379,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $28,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,656 shares of company stock worth $429,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 261.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.38. 18,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $103.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.