Brokerages Expect Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.40). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 507.95%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.94. 346,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,021. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $68.47 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 440,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,972,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,693,000 after purchasing an additional 175,570 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.